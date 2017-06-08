vSpeaking Podcast Episode 47: vRealize Automation Use Cases

This week VMware released the latest version of vRealize Automation – 7.3, the next iteration of our industry-leading cloud automation platform. In a future episode we are bringing in the vRA team to walk us through this feature packed release, but thought it might be interesting to start by walking through some vRA basics and use cases. This week we invited Cody Hosterman of Pure Storage and Aaron Patten of SolidFire to share how their customers are using vRA for their cloud automation needs.

