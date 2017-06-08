VMware Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM)

Author: Blakely Thomas-Aguilar Blakely is a content strategist for VMware by day, sci-fi/fantasy book-aholic (and mom of 3!) by night. Share This Post On Google

Facebook

Twitter

VMware was named a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM).

“The EMM landscape has changed considerably over the past seven years and we have maintained a rapid pace of innovation to help customers prepare for the next generation of digital transformation,” said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware in today’s press release.

“Using our industry-leading AirWatch EMM as the foundation for VMware Workspace ONE—the platform for delivering a secure digital workspace—customers can turn to proven solutions from VMware at any point of their digital transformation journey, whether they need EMM, unified endpoint management (UEM) or a digital workspace strategy.”

Download the report: 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management

Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites, Rob Smith, et al, June 6, 2017.

Gartner Disclosure: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.