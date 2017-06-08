VMware Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM)
VMware was named a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM).
“The EMM landscape has changed considerably over the past seven years and we have maintained a rapid pace of innovation to help customers prepare for the next generation of digital transformation,” said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware in today’s press release.
“Using our industry-leading AirWatch EMM as the foundation for VMware Workspace ONE—the platform for delivering a secure digital workspace—customers can turn to proven solutions from VMware at any point of their digital transformation journey, whether they need EMM, unified endpoint management (UEM) or a digital workspace strategy.”
Download the report: 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management