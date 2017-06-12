Announcing VMware vRealize Log Insight 4.5 release – What’s New

We’re pleased to announce the new release of vRealize Log Insight 4.5. You can download the new release here.

Full 360-Degree Log Integration with vRealize Operations

Full Integration in-context within vRealize Operations

Direct launch into Log Insight Dashboard Direct launch into Log Insight Interactive Analytics mode Object auto-initiated log management vRealize Operations Alerts auto-initiated log management

Customers can now become troubleshooting experts. They can open up vRealize Operations and cross-stack via guided dashboards and integration with Log Insight for last mile root cause analysis with metrics and logs side-by-side and in context. The customer now has four ways to interact and open Log Insight within vRealize Operations. They can open up Log Insight directly in either the Dashboard View or Interactive View.

Otherwise the customer can leverage the power of Object auto-initiated context to double-click and view logs associated with specific objects identified within vRealize Operations.

Another way to utilize Log Insight within vRealize Operations is double-click on vRealize Operation Alerts. Once an Alert occurs, you can click on and open an instance of Log Insight to find the specifics regarding the Alert via detailed logs.

New Server Capabilities

vUpdated Log Insight RESTful API’s

vComprehensive Single Sign-On Support

Improved Agent Capabilities

vAgent multi-destination

For more in-depth review Log Insight 4.5 updates:

Server Features

Added API to query alert execution and notification history

Added ability to specify basic authentication for webhooks

New product configuration APIs added

The source field is maintained when forwarding from vRealize Log Insight forwarder to a vRealize Log Insight server

Hosts on the /admin/hosts page can now be exported

Support for external servers has been deprecated

VMware Identity Manager (vIDM) is recommended for vRealize Log Insight. Native AD support is now deprecated. See the following Knowledge Base article for migration information: https://kb.wmware.com/kb/2148976.

General User Interface Items

Dashboard legend mouse-over in one widget now highlights corresponding chart items across widgets

Added ability to show a given time across all dashboard chart widgets simultaneously

Separate options are available for descriptions and recommendations for user alerts.

User alert history for aggregation queries now includes count

Agent Items

Added ability to send unaltered raw syslog to destination server

Added ability for agent syslog parser to parse structured data (SD), PRI, PROCID, and MSGID syslog fields

Added auto-update checkbox option on MSI user interface

Added support for sending logs to multiple destinations

Added directory wildcard support

Added support for Photon OS

Support for Ubuntu 12.04 LTS has been deprecated

Content Packs

Updated General and vSphere content packs

VSAN and vROps content packs included out of the box

