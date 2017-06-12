Announcing VMware vRealize Log Insight 4.5 release – What’s New

We’re pleased to announce the new release of vRealize Log Insight 4.5. You can download the new release here.
Full 360-Degree Log Integration with vRealize Operations
Full Integration in-context within vRealize Operations
- Direct launch into Log Insight Dashboard
- Direct launch into Log Insight Interactive Analytics mode
- Object auto-initiated log management
- vRealize Operations Alerts auto-initiated log management
Customers can now become troubleshooting experts. They can open up vRealize Operations and cross-stack via guided dashboards and integration with Log Insight for last mile root cause analysis with metrics and logs side-by-side and in context. The customer now has four ways to interact and open Log Insight within vRealize Operations. They can open up Log Insight directly in either the Dashboard View or Interactive View.
Otherwise the customer can leverage the power of Object auto-initiated context to double-click and view logs associated with specific objects identified within vRealize Operations.
Another way to utilize Log Insight within vRealize Operations is double-click on vRealize Operation Alerts. Once an Alert occurs, you can click on and open an instance of Log Insight to find the specifics regarding the Alert via detailed logs.
New Server Capabilities
- vUpdated Log Insight RESTful API’s
- vComprehensive Single Sign-On Support
Improved Agent Capabilities
- vAgent multi-destination
For more in-depth review Log Insight 4.5 updates:
Server Features
- Added API to query alert execution and notification history
- Added ability to specify basic authentication for webhooks
- New product configuration APIs added
- The source field is maintained when forwarding from vRealize Log Insight forwarder to a vRealize Log Insight server
- Hosts on the /admin/hosts page can now be exported
- Support for external servers has been deprecated
- VMware Identity Manager (vIDM) is recommended for vRealize Log Insight. Native AD support is now deprecated. See the following Knowledge Base article for migration information: https://kb.wmware.com/kb/2148976.
General User Interface Items
- Dashboard legend mouse-over in one widget now highlights corresponding chart items across widgets
- Added ability to show a given time across all dashboard chart widgets simultaneously
- Separate options are available for descriptions and recommendations for user alerts.
- User alert history for aggregation queries now includes count
Agent Items
- Added ability to send unaltered raw syslog to destination server
- Added ability for agent syslog parser to parse structured data (SD), PRI, PROCID, and MSGID syslog fields
- Added auto-update checkbox option on MSI user interface
- Added support for sending logs to multiple destinations
- Added directory wildcard support
- Added support for Photon OS
- Support for Ubuntu 12.04 LTS has been deprecated
Content Packs
- Updated General and vSphere content packs
- VSAN and vROps content packs included out of the box
