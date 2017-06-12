Congratulations to our Newest Community Warrior: @bayupw

*Submit a nomination for the next Community Warrior*

I am excited to announce, congratulate, and celebrate the newest Community Warrior, @bayupw. If you have spent time in the NSX Community on VMTN, it is likely that you have engaged with Bayu. Both of his nominators, @MikeWright1971 and @rajeevsrikant sent me not 1, but 3+ examples each of unique instances where Bayu came to their aide in this forum… Check out an example.

Bayu is an active VMware community member, having achieved master status on communities (2,000+ points). He is a valued member of the VMTN User Moderator Program, is heavily involved in VMUG, on social, and in the VMware vExpert program. Congratulations @bayupw, this badge is extremely well deserved!

As an NSX expert (currently on the journey to achieving his VCDX-NV), and someone who has truly worked on the cutting edge with this technology, I was excited to have the opportunity to pick his brain…

K: What is your history on the VMTN forums?

B: I signed up for the VMTN communities back in 2009 when I was working on Cisco, learning how VMware ESX 3.5 and VMware VDI works. VMware became more important for me when I had to help a customer deploy Cisco Nexus 1000v on VMware vSphere ESXi version 4… That’s when I started to learn and study for my first VCP. I was only a lurker, or silent reader, at first and only began to contribute in the communities after I joined VMware Professional Services in Jan 2013. I got involved on VMTN & with VMUG, writing some VMware related blog posts and became a VMware vExpert.

I can see that people in the VMTN communities have similar questions and challenges to my customers and I know the answers. Since realizing that, I’ve decided to contribute more to the communities by answering those questions during my spare time. I participate in the communities as a way of sharing knowledge and also learning from others through their questions and answers.

The following communities are currently in my browser’s bookmark bar: VMware NSX, vRNI, vSphere vNetwork, vCloud Director and vCloud Networking and Security.

K: Tell me about your experience working for VMware.

B: I am an ex-VMware Professional Services employee, where I was a Senior Consultant covering SEAK (South East Asia & Korea) region for 3 and a half years. I was focusing on vCloud Director and VMware NSX Design & Deploy, I started with small environments in the earlier version of NSX-v 6.0.x and worked up to complex multi-sites deployments on a quite recent version of NSX-v 6.2.x. I also had some chances to work on other projects such as vSphere, SRM, vCloud Director and vRealize Automation.

K: As someone with a background that has fully exposed them to VMware NSX and it’s use cases, why do you think it’s important for users to adopt NSX?

B: NSX is really a transformational technology that brings the answer for today’s networking and security challenges. NSX changes the way networks have been built and operate, it allows us to manage and provision network & security services such as virtual logical switches, routers, firewalls, load balancers and virtual private networks independently of the underlying hardware. The physical networking devices simply become the transport for forwarding packets as the underlay networks and the NSX virtual networks are overlaid.

What it means for enterprises, is that NSX helps IT organizations change their network & security operations to make them much more agile, which is what server virtualization like VMware vSphere has offered for more than a decade.

K: How can readers contact/connect with you?

B: Twitter: @bayupw https://twitter.com/bayupw

VMTN: @bayupw https://communities.vmware.com/people/bayupw

Blog: http://bayupw.blogspot.co.nz/

vExpert Slack Channel

Also, keep an eye out for him on the shelves, as Bayu and an associate from VMware’s NSBU are working on a VMware NSX book that is targeted to be completed by the end of this year.

Congratulations again @bayupw.

