In this edition of our blog series, we focus on multitenant use of VMware vRealize Operations as a Service.

A key component of a VMware powered cloud service offering, VMware vRealize Operations Manager delivers intelligent operations management across the physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, enabling vCloud Air Network service providers to efficiently operate a cloud platform and meet required customer service level agreements.

While many service providers use vRealize Operations to manage their own environment, providing it as a service for tenants is a different approach, as vRealize Operations was not developed with a direct multitenant layer.

This vCAT-SP document highlights the following:

Service Provider Use Cases Tenant Access to vRealize Operations Manager in Shared Environments Dedicated Cloud Deployment Trusted Advisor and Tenant Optimization as a Service

Conceptual Architecture

Deployment Models

Architecture Prerequisites

