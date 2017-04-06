Updated VMware NSX Customer Advisory

In this communication we detail the top trending issues with VMware NSX for vSphere and provide you with helpful information on how to address the issues while we build a permanent fix. Review the left column of the chart below to search for issues specific to your environment, and click on the hyperlinks to access more detailed information on each.

For up-to-date Top Trending NSX issues, previous and current, see KB Article Trending support issues in VMware NSX for vSphere 6.x (2131154).

Summary of Top Trending Issues

Version Affected Component Issue Summary Resolution/Work-Around KB/PR Number (Internal) NSX for vSphere 6.3.0 NSX Controller(s) When net-vdl2 module requests LACP details, the uplink name is returned with an additional ‘*’ at end of LAG name causing a mismatch Resolution – We strongly recommend that you upgrade to NSX for vSphere 6.3.1. Workaround – If you are not able to upgrade at this time, please contact VMware Support for workaround steps. KB 2149210 NSX for vSphere 6.3.0 Distributed Firewall The vsfwd service fails to start after upgrade to NSX for vSphere 6.3.0. Resolution – We strongly recommend that you upgrade to NSX for vSphere 6.3.1. Workaround – If you are not able to upgrade at this time, please contact VMware Support for workaround steps. KB 2148974 NSX for vSphere 6.3.x NSX backups NSX backup to SFTP server fails. Resolution – Ensure that the ciphers used in the SFTP server is supported in NSX for vSphere 6.3.x. KB 2149282 NSX for vSphere 6.2.x, NSX for vSphere 6.3.x Guest Introspection After Guest Introspection is deployed on an ESXi host with Instant Clone VMs with the thin agent running, the Guest Introspection service goes into Warning status on the Service Deployment Resolution – Remove all the View parent VMs from the ESXi host. Once the View parent VMs were removed, EPsec MUX service will be restored automatically without any further action. KB 2148690

GA ANNOUNCEMENT

VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3.1 was released on Tuesday, February 28th and is now available for download NSX for vSphere 6.3.1 . This release was made available to address two issues that were found by Engineering and deemed critical after NSX for vSphere 6.3.0 was released.

For more details on what is included in the NSX release, please see the VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3.1 Release Notes.

Top Issues and recommended next steps:

NSX for vSphere 6.3.0

Issue #1 – Symptom: Virtual Machines lose network connectivity.

Issue #1 – Resolution: This issue is resolved in VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3.1. For more information, see VM lose network connectivity after upgrade to 6.3.0 with ESXi 6.0.x and LACP uplink (2149210).

Issue #2 – Symptom: The vsfwd service fails to start after upgrading to NSX for vSphere 6.3.0.

Issue #2 – Resolution: This issue is resolved in VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3.1. For more information, see vsfwd service fails to start after upgrading to NSX for vSphere 6.3.0 (2148974).

Issue #3 – Symptom: NSX Manager backup to SFTP server fails.

Issue #3 – Resolution: Ensure that your SFTP server supports the following ciphers:

Encryption: aes128-cbc, aes128-ctr, aes192-cbc, aes192-ctr, aes256-cbc, aes256-ctr

Message Authentication (mac): hmac-sha2-256

Key Exchanges: diffie-hellman-group-exchange-sha256

For more information, see Backup to SFTP server fails in NSX-V 6.3.x (2149282).

NSX for vSphere 6.2.x, 6.3.x

Issue #4 – Symptom: After Guest Introspection is deployed on an ESXi host with Instant Clone VMs with the thin agent running, the Guest Introspection service goes into Warning status on the Service Deployment.

Issue #4 – Resolution: Remove all the View parent VMs from the ESXi host. Once the View parent VMs were removed, EPsec MUX service will be restored automatically without any further action. For more information, see Host reports lost communication with ESX module when using instant clone (2148690).

VMware Recommended release

NSX for vSphere 6.2.2 is still the “bare minimum” recommended release. For more information, see Minimum recommended version for NSX for vSphere with GID, ESXi, and vCenter Server (2144295).

Note: The Guest Introspection section has been recently updated. The recommended VMware Tools version is 10.1.0 and later.

DO NOT FORGET

