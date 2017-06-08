Cloud Management Platform – Major Enhancements

VMware has just released major updates to products within VMware’s Cloud Management Platform to make it even easier for customers to stand up and operate a hybrid cloud. These releases deliver substantial new capabilities for the three key cloud management use cases: Intelligent Operations, Automate IT and DevOps-Ready IT. Enhancements will translate directly to faster time to solution implementation and lower TCO for your customers. For more on product highlights, partner benefits, and financial incentives, visit the Launch Resource Center.