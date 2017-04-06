How HCI Drives Partner Profitability

In 2016, Gartner announced the uprising of Hyper-Converged Integrated Systems (HCIS) as the ‘third wave of integrated systems,’ and cautioned organizations to prepare. Their reasons cited a 79% growth rate that signaled widespread mainstream HCIS implementations totaling an estimated $5B (24% of the market) by 2019. Based on data this means HCIS has become the fastest growing segment of the Integrated Systems market.

These trends toward rapid adoption of Hyper-Converged infrastructure (HCI) present ample opportunity for VMware partners to help customers adopt affordable software defined solutions. However, some partners remain concerned about how, where or why these conversations, particularly around storage solutions, are beneficial now and into the future.

Recently, Lee Caswell, VMware VP Products, Storage and Availability, weighed in on growth opportunities for partners and shared his insights here and on video:

HCI profitability can match traditional storage offerings:

Many partners wonder about profitability when competing with storage-specific resellers. They imagine a significant investment in training will be mandatory to address expertise required in custom hardware. They also wonder if breaking into the server market is worth the time and effort.

Fair enough, let’s dive a little deeper.

Attractive margins and lower TCO = win-win

From a partner profitability perspective, margin rich HCI servers pair with margin rich solutions in the VMware stack that together solve customers’ challenges. The combination is undeniably beneficial to partner growth. On the customer side, total cost of ownership (TCO) is attractive due to upwards of 60% reductions in cost over enterprise storage solutions and for partners this means easier and faster deal closures.

Land and expand time frames reduced

Due to a high capital investment, most customers expect traditional storage arrays to sit unchanged for years. This results in 9-12 month sales cycles followed by five-year upgrade plans. With HCI, customers can start small and scale-out with future-proofed designs. The combination of more flexibility and lower entry costs allows deals to close in 60-90 days with repeat buying patterns based on scaling needs that facilitate on-going customer purchases.

Hyper-converged systems consolidate training time

Server management and storage scale-outs are typically based on widely used virtualization management tools. Because most HCI offerings are available on different server vendors, partners can offer customers vendor choices without introducing new user interfaces or management silos.

HCI supports customer and partner revenue goals:

With HCI, partners can introduce value-add data protection services that target virtual environments. Deals with existing server partners can be expanded in size and scope, allowing partners to maximize program dollars. HCI is an excellent strategy for storage partners looking to counter the shrinking legacy enterprise storage market. Support costs are reduced by minimizing risks of misconfiguration via HCI flexible scale-out designs. Minimal performance risks exist because flash is made affordable. For HCI systems already all-flash; partners can improve upfront configuration time, on-site performance tuning, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, watch the video interview with Lee Caswell. For help generating demand for HCI solutions, maximizing margins, and participating in SDS boot camps, visit the VMware Partner Demand Center.