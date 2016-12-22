Help Develop an Exam? There’s a badge for that!

As another way to represent your achievements online VMware recently announced a brand-new Digital Badge program. The badging program will initially reflect VMware certifications, VMware IT Academy participation, and, as an added bonus, subject matter experts who help develop certification exams. Badges awarded can be posted on your personal blog, placed in your email signature or your LinkedIn profile as a way to show that you are part of an elite cadre of VMware technology experts.

To earn the Certification SME contributor badge the only requirement is that you participate in exam development. The SME Contributor badge is another way that VMware would like to recognize and thank you for your hard work, willingness to contribute and depth of knowledge. We are always looking for new SMEs, so please sign up if you are interested.