Answering Questions about What’s New in vSphere 6.5

Last month’s free webcast on vSphere 6.5 Training: What’s New gave viewers a high level look at the new features in vSphere 6.5 and why they are important in today’s data centers. It also provided an overview of our new vSphere 6.5 instructor led classes designed to help you and your organization realize all of the benefits of updating your existing vSphere infrastructure to vSphere 6.5.

Below are some of the questions that were covered during the hour-long webcast. A recording and complete list of questions are also available.

Can we upgrade directly to v6.5 from v5.1?

No. To upgrade from v5.1 you would need to upgrade to v5.5 first, then upgrade to v6.5.

What is the upgrade path from v5.5 including SRM?

Check out this KB article for information about the order in which to upgrade components. There are links to the upgrade documentation for each product.

Will backups be incremental, or will it end up having to back up each full VM every time?

The backup APIs remain the same for this version, with the addition that encrypted VMs will be also supported, so incremental backups will still be possible.

Can the VCSA migration support migrating an embedded setup to an external setup?

You upgrade to embedded, and then repoint as external.

Will VCSA 6.5 be able to operate in Link mode with older version of vCenter?

vCenter servers connected to the same PSC will still work in Enhanced Linked mode.

Can you schedule a backup?

No, the vCenter backups cannot be scheduled, it is a manual task.

Will it allow you to migrate from a Windows vCenter 5.5 with an external database to v6.5 VCSA with integrated DB?

Yes, the migration tool does just that.

AD authentication is key for us since we have SSO. Does the VCSA supports SSO or this is only a Windows feature?

Full support for SSO in the appliance.

Is the entire UI based on HTML5?

There are several clients – one of which is H5.

Is there a size limit on Windows server drives or the size of the vMDK?

The max vMDK size is 62TB.

Note: some questions were lightly edited for clarity